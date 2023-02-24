Carbon validates Formlabs Form Wash post-processing technology & launches automated print preparation for dental labs

× Expand Form Wash - 1

Carbon has announced the validation of Formlabs' Form Wash post-processing offering with its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printers at Lab Day Chicago.

It comes as the company steps up its play in the dental field, with an automated print preparation capability for dental models also announced at the dental laboratory event.

The company believes these new solutions, when combined with DLS platforms like the M3 Max, can enable dental labs to address staffing shortages, lower production costs and increase efficiencies.

Carbon’s new automated print preparation capability is available only on Carbon printers and has been designed to eliminate manual preparation time, which is estimated to be around 15 minutes per print job. Lab technicians can thus use this time to focus on higher value tasks.

The new post-processing options, meanwhile, will help what Carbon describes as ‘chronic labour shortages’ in the dental field by validating Formlabs’ Form Wash solutions against its DLS 3D printers. Formlabs’ Form Wash technology boasts an automated washing cycle which, again, will allow technicians to use their time on higher value jobs. Both the Form Wash and Form Wash L solutions have been validated for use with Carbon 3D printers.

“The evolution of our platform is a direct result of us listening to our customers and developing features and solutions that help them bring products to market efficiently,” commented Phil DeSimone, co-founder and Member of the Office of the CEO at Carbon. “We’re excited to offer solutions that may save labs time and money while providing our customers with the tools they need to combat the labour shortages plaguing the industry, no matter who their resin or hardware provider is. Carbon’s platform continues to evolve to meet the needs of dental laboratories.”

Carbon has also promised further launches relevant to the dental field throughout 2023. The company is working with ‘new ecosystem partners’ and planning to expand its denture teeth, base, and implant-supported denture offerings. These new options are set to be introduced in the second half of 2023 and will be available on all M-Series Carbon printers, including the M3 and M3 Max.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.