PostProcess Technologies launches DEMI 910 post-processing platform for Carbon 3D printers

× Expand PostProcess Technologies' DEMI 910 platform.

PostProcess Technologies has revealed more details of the DEMI 910 full-stack resin removal platform developed for Carbon’s L1 and M2 3D printing systems.

The DEMI 910 forms a significant part of the collaboration between the two companies, which has recently seen PostProcess Technologies join the Carbon Ecosystem.

Leveraging the patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation technology and a Carbon-specific detergent, the DEMI 910 is said to ensure optimised end-part quality, improved safety and increased throughput when post-processing parts printed with Carbon machines. The detergent is compatible with Carbon’s most popular resins, which includes EPU 41, EPX 82, MPU 100, RPU 70, RPU 130, UMA 90 and LOCTITE 3D IND 405 Clear, while the DEMI 910 can process an entire L1 build plate and two M2 build plates. Thanks to a specialised fixture design, printed parts can be post-processed without leaving the build platform, helping to reduce post-print cycle times and enhance productivity.

PostProcess Technologies says that the demand for the DEMI 910 has already proven to be high, with several early access units ordered by Carbon users.

“The DEMI 910 has been developed to help Carbon customers scale by finishing as many printed parts as possible at never-before-seen rates,” commented PostProcess Technologies VP of Product Rich Caplow. “The fact that industry leaders like Carbon have already recognised the necessity of automated post-processing proves just how crucial this technology is to further scalability and throughput for the entire additive industry. We are proud to lead the industry into production applications with full-stack, sustainable solutions offering improved safety at the workplace and reduced waste, addressing Carbon customers’ specific needs.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.