PostProcess Technologies 3D printing resin removal detergent recognised as biocompatible

PostProcess Technologies has announced that PLM-403-SUB 3D printing resin removal detergent has been validated for use in the medical and dental fields in accordance with ISO standard 10993.

Validated by Toxikon Corporation, the compliance with ISO 10993 means the detergent is recognised as biocompatible. It means that users of additive manufacturing who require biocompatibility can now confidently integrate PostProcess Technologies’ PLM-403-SUB resin removal solution into their workflows.

The PLM-403-SUB detergent can be used in PostProcess Technologies’ DEMI series of resin removal machines, including the DEMI 910 launched in partnership with Carbon in May. It plays a key role in the company’s patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology, which leans on software intelligence to uniformly, consistently and reliable expose 3D printed parts to the detergent in order to output ‘precision finished’ components. This technology will now be able to have a greater impact in the medical and dental fields, where the application of resin-based 3D printing processes continues to grow.

“We’ve always made seamless integration and dependability of our solutions a priority,” commented Matthew Noble, Ph.D., PostProcess Technologies’ Lead Chemist. “With this compliance of biocompatibility, additive users can enjoy the efficiencies of automated resin removal as the new industry standard, and rest assured that their workflows and final products will meet necessary biocompatibility standards in a manner more sustainable than current market alternatives.”

