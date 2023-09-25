Solukon launches powder collection unit for metal 3D printing powder

× Expand Solukon

Solukon has announced the launch of an automated powder collection unit for safe, fast powder handling after depowdering for 3D printed parts. The Solukon Powder Collection Unit (SFM-PCU) is an automated powder collection solution for metal powder. The company says the solution makes powder handling immediately after depowdering simpler and safer.

The powder collection unit works by collecting powder in the hopper at the bottom of the Solukon SFM-AT1000-S. With the help of an integrated vacuum conveyor system, the SFM-PCU vacuums up the powder at a sensor-monitored transfer point. The powder then goes through a hose and is transported into large container.

The contaminated material can then be transferred through a neutral interface into a recycling station, where it is made available for further 3D printing processes. Solukon says the container is rollable and can be exchanged during the process. The filling level inside the container is scanned by a sensor and can also be checked through large inspection windows.

Solukon says that benefits of the system include the fact that users no longer have direct contact to the powder during depowdering, as it remains in a closed system at all times.

“This makes it possible to meet the most stringent occupational health and safety requirements and achieve a new milestone on our path towards a dust-free factory,” said Benedikt Lutzenburger, an employee in the Product Care Department and head of the SFM-PCU powder collection unit project.

With the powder no longer needing to be ejected manually, larger quantities of powder can be transported away more quickly, making the depowdering process more efficient according to the company. Solukon also says that emptying and cleaning the Solukon depowdering system is also easier.

The powder collection unit is designed for a high volume of powder according to Solukon, making it an ‘ideal peripheral’ for Solukon systems in both the large part segment and for automated serial production. Since the container in the unit has a volume of over 100 litres, one peripheral unit can be coupled to up to three single-material Solukon systems.

Inside the new powder collection unit, Solukon relies on a vacuum conveyor from Swedish company Piab. In the polymer space, Solukon has used Piab conveyors in the SFP770, its automated unpacking and cleaning station, for many years according to the company.

Lutzenberger added: “Piab has already proved itself to be a highly competent and reliable partner for powder conveyors in the SFP770 project.”

The new system will be officially launched at Formnext, November 7-10 2023 in in Frankfurt.