Volkmann USA introduces PowTReX basic powder reprocessing system for metal 3D printing

× Expand Volkmann USA

Powder handling equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA has introduced the PowTReX basic metal powder reprocessing system to allow additive manufacturers to recover powder for reuse.

The automated metal powder reprocessing unit is said to boast a number of core functions previously exhibited on Volkmann’s standard PowTReX system, which has been developed to support users of powder-based metal 3D printers. While PowTReX has been designed for medium to large volume 3D printers, the PowTReX basic has been developed to cater to the needs of those operating small to medium printers.

Volkmann has introduced this smaller format PowTReX model to serve a single 3D printer. It integrates the core metal powder transfer, extraction, and sieving functions of the PowTReX system into a compact unit. This helps to permit the recovery and reprocessing of excess material for those operating a smaller number of 3D printing machines. It does this by extracting excess metallic powder from the build chamber by suction lance before automatically sieving the extracted powder to remove any oversized particles.

The PowTReX basic unit conveys up to 750 kg/hour, stores up to 25 litres of metal powder within the integrated storage tank, and is set on casters for smooth movements from one printer to another. Volkmann also offers the PowTReX basic with the company’s companion vDryer vacuum dryer, vLoader metal powder loading system, and a range of additional optional accessories. The company can also cater for custom configurations for ‘nearly any additive manufacturing process’.

Earlier this year, Volkmann partnered with EOS to deliver ‘EOS Edition’ powder handling systems optimised for the EOS M 400 series of metal 3D printers.