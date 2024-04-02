Volkmann USA to unveil vHub 250 metal 3D printing powder storage solution at RAPID + TCT in June

× Expand Volkmann USA `vHub - 1

Additive manufacturing equipment provider Volkmann USA plans to unveil its vHub 250 metal powder storage system at this year’s RAPID + TCT event.

RAPID + TCT will be held between June 25-27 in Los Angeles, California.

At the event, Volkmann USA will present what it claims is a versatile powder storage buffer for both pre- and post-processing.

The vHub 250 features an in-line holding container that can be installed upstream of a 3D printer as a powder supply and downstream to collect and hold excess metal powder from a build box after printing. The collected metal powder can be sieved and stored or returned to the printer for reprocessing.

Volkmann says the vHub 250 can serve up to six different 3D printers at a time. It includes a 250L stainless steel hopper and touch-screen controls with integrated Volkmann pneumatic vacuum conveyor for ‘safe, smooth, dust-free powder transfer.’ The system has also been ATEX-certified as explosion proof, can disassemble without tools for easy cleaning, and stands on a compact footprint of less than 1m2.

The vHub 250 has been designed to operate as a stand-alone unit or within a closed loop system. It is said to be suitable for the processing of tungsten, cobalt, silver powder, iron, stainless steel, alumina, nickel chrome, copper and titanium, among other metallic powders in both normal air environments and under inert conditions.

Volkmann USA will exhibit the vHub 250 system from Booth #1667 at RAPID + TCT in June. The launch of the vHub 250 follows the introduction of its PowTReX basic powder reprocessing system for metal 3D printing in February.