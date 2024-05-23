Pelagus 3D partners with Immensa to develop spare parts for MENA maritime and energy sectors

× Expand Pelagus 3D/Immensa

Pelagus 3D, a joint venture company of thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with digital manufacturing firm Immensa to develop spare parts for the maritime and energy industries.

The Partnership will see Pelagus 3D and Immensa combine their respective strengths in additive manufacturing and digital inventory solutions to enhance service offerings and expand their market presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen announced the Pelagus 3D joint venture in September 2023.

Pelagus 3D’s secure Pelagus platform has been designed to serve as the main connection between customers, such as vessel managers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), for on-demand spare parts manufacturing.

Per the agreement, Immensa will serve as the exclusive service provider for projects initiated through Pelagus 3D's platform in the MENA territory. It will also distribute Pelagus 3D’s products within the maritime and energy sectors.

Through the partnership, both organisations are aiming to streamline supply chain processes, expand OEM networks, and deliver significant improvements in service provision to end users.

The Partnership is mutually exclusive for both parties within the designated territories. Both sides believe it will provide a strong foundation to align efforts and to maximise the reach and efficiency of the partners’ combined services.

"Immensa seeks to be world-class in everything it does: technology, strategy, execution, talent, and its partners," said Fahmi Al Shawwa, Chief Executive Officer of Immensa. "Today’s news brings two world-class partners together and we look forward to working closely with Pelagus 3D – which is developing the largest database of spare parts for additive manufacturing in the maritime and offshore industry – to transform inventory management across sectors."

Pelagus 3D and Immensa are confident the market environment is ideal for their partnership. It brings together Pelagus 3D's digital inventory expertise and Immensa's know-how in digitising spare parts, with the partners 'conservatively estimating' their collaboration will open up at least 2 billion USD of new, incremental potential revenues, which would be an increase of over 50% in the MENA region.

"This marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the adoption of on-demand spare parts in the MENA region," added Haakon Ellekjaer, Chief Commercial Officer of Pelagus 3D. "Through this partnership, we are offering enhanced additive manufacturing services and technologies for our OEMs and end users, fostering technological advancement in the industry. We look forward to working together with Immensa to further AM innovation and accelerate adoption."