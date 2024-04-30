EOS reduces CO2e impact of Aluminium AlSi10Mg material; launches VIRTUCYCLE material take-back program

Expand EOS

EOS has announced the addition of its EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg to its 'Responsible Products' portfolio alongside the launch of VIRTUCYCLE – its global used polymer material take-back program to reduce material waste.

As one of the largest AM original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the world, EOS is working to ensure it minimises the climate impact of its additive manufacturing products.

Since Aluminium AlSi10Mg is one of its most popular products, EOS has placed some of its focus on this material. According to the company, the Aluminium AlSi10Mg now incorporates a minimum of 30% recycled feedstock, achieving a 25% CO2e reduction compared to the prior formulation. This reduction in CO2e has been managed without compromising the Aluminium AlSi10Mg's properties, characteristics, and performance in additively manufactured parts, helping to ensure existing users do not need to requalify applications. The material has the same chemical composition standard, and still boasts its ultimate tensile strength of 460 MPa, tield strength of 245 MPa, and elongation at break of 5%. It also still showcases good thermal and electrical conductivity.

“Our commitment to offering responsible products that support AM production is growing to include our metal materials,” said Sophia Heyl, Product Specialist, Metal Materials at EOS. “We are striving to create carbon footprint transparency for our premium metal materials. These externally verified numbers are also providing transparency to our customers by including these materials in our Carbon Calculator, furthering sustainability initiatives for both our customers and for EOS.”

EOS has also partnered with Agiplast, an Arkema company, to offer its new VIRTUCYCLE program which takes used polymer material and components, using 100% sustainably sourced energy to transform AM powder into recycled high-performance injection moulding granules. To verify the positive impact of this circular economy program, EOS has performed a life cycle analysis, externally verified by TÜV Süd, confirming 1kg of polymer material turned into 0.945 kg granules, saveing approximately 7kg CO 2 e in comparison to raw material.

These latest developments supplement existing EOS efforts to reduce CO2e emissions throughout its supply chain, such as the PA 1101 ClimateNeutral and PA 2200 CarbonReduced materials, and the company's Carbon Calculator, which considers AM project carbon emissions with key cost metrics to provide an estimation of the organization’s AM CO 2 e and expenses.

“I am delighted that we are continuing our way towards Responsible Manufacturing and expanding our portfolio of Responsible Products stepwise,” added Björn Hannappel, head of sustainability at EOS. “By minimising waste, reducing the environmental footprint and prioritising eco-friendly materials, organisations can both protect our planet and create a more efficient and resilient business model.”