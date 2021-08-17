Stratasys announces Rosa Coblens as Vice President of Sustainability

Stratasys has outlined its commitment to climate action and social impact with the appointment of a VP of Sustainability and the setting of four UN Sustainable Development Goals.

It comes a couple of weeks after the company was announced as a founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA).

As it looks to advance ‘more mindful manufacturing’, Stratasys has appointed Rosa Coblens as Vice President of Sustainability, where she will work towards achieving a series of measurable goals as part of Stratasys’ 2022 focus areas.

Among those Sustainable Development Goals are responsible consumption and production; industry, innovation and infrastructure; climate action; and quality education. The first goal focuses on reduced waste, reused materials and recycled packaging to ensure ‘more responsible consumption and production patterns,’ while the second goal is all about promoting inclusive research and innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and making information and communications accessible. The climate action goal, meanwhile, will involve Stratasys making a commitment to reducing its own carbon footprint, while also making it easier for customers to do so via the use of Stratasys products. Finally, Stratasys also intends to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and learning opportunities for all, advancing ‘learning by making’ opportunities and empowering students through the use of its technology.

“Beyond the global pandemic, climate change is a growing worldwide concern,” Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif commented. “It is our mission to translate our leadership in 3D printing into mindful business applications for our customers – where less waste is produced and more value derived from the digital processes that drive our manufacturing solutions. This approach is aimed at assisting our customers in reducing their carbon footprint, with less dependency on mass shipment of inventories and parts, shortening and localising supply chains across industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and consumer products.”

Also key to Stratasys’ sustainability efforts is its new role as a founding member of the AMGTA, an organisation set up to promoting and educating on the sustainability benefits of 3D printing. Stratasys has joined 27 other additive manufacturing stakeholders to contribute to the AMGTA and is one of five founding members. As a founding member, the company will help to determine strategic direction of the organisation and consider future research projects. Coblens has also joined the AMGTA Board of Directors.

“Stratasys’ Founding Member status is critical to our organisation’s mission to advance sustainability in additive manufacturing as we secure a selective group of market and industry experts to represent and advance our work to report on the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing,” offered Sherry Handel, Executive Director of the AMGTA. “Our goal is to introduce new lifecycle analysis research projects in additive manufacturing that clearly measure impact and increase the world’s understanding of 3D printing as critical to the global manufacturing industry’s move towards greater sustainability.”

