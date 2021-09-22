Yale University to undertake 3D printing lifecycle assessment research with $100,000 AMGTA fund

The AMGTA has established a $100,000 research fund which will be harnessed by Yale School of the Environment’s Center for Industrial Ecology to examine the sustainability benefits of additive manufacturing.

With results expected to be published in the fall of 2022, the Sustainability of Additive Manufacturing Research Fund will enable the Yale School of the Environment to use life-cycle assessment (LCA) tools and modelling in their research efforts.

In particular, the research fund will be used to assess the environmental and economic impact of binder jet 3D printing technology. It comes quickly after the AMGTA commissioned its first additive manufacturing lifecycle assessment research project earlier this month. The AMGTA was established in November 2019 to explore and promote the sustainability benefits of additive manufacturing and now comprises 28 member companies, who all support research endeavours such as this to be undertaken at Yale.

“This new fund will be used to conduct LCA research that compares several conventionally manufactured metal industrial parts with those designed and manufactured via the binder jet additive manufacturing process,” commented AMGTA Executive Director Sherry Handel. “The goal of this research is to understand the environmental and economic impacts of binder jetting compared to conventional manufacturing. Using LCA tools and modelling, the research will characterise impacts related to emissions of principal greenhouse gases and other associated impacts. Through robust and independent research studies, the AMGTA will continue to publish research reports that evaluate environmental sustainability within the additive manufacturing industry.”

