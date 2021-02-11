Azul 3D adds Julia Greer to advisory board

× Expand Azul 3D/ Instagram Azul 3D's HARP technology. Azul 3D's HARP technology.

Azul 3D has announced Julia Greer, a pioneer of nanotechnology and 3D printing, has joined its advisory board.

It follows the additions of Stanford University’s ‘flexible electronics trailblazer’ Zhenan Bao and renowned lawyers Steven Cherny and Ray Nimrod to the company’s advisory board, which were announced last month.

While the likes of Cherny and Nimrod have expertise within patent and technology-related litigation, Greer, much like Bao, brings technical expertise. She is the Ruben F. and Donna Mettler Professor Materials Science, Mechanics and Medical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology, and also directs the Kavli Nanoscience Institute. During her career, Greer has carried out research into 3D micro- and nano-architected materials using 3D printing and nanofabrication, being recognised as one of CNN’s 2020 Visionaries and winning multiple awards.

“I am very excited to be a part of the advisory board of such a creative and forward-thinking company,” Greer commented. “The processes and products of Azul 3D are fundamentally new and transformative. They resonate with my own research passion for nano- and micro-architected materials and provide a powerful platform for enabling our society’s ‘additively manufactured future,’ in which just about everything will be custom-made and tailored for specific functionality.”

Read more: Azul 3D on coming through 2020 as a 'better, more focused' 3D printing company

Azul 3D is bringing to market High Area Rapid Printing (HARP) printing technology off the back of more than $12m in funding and with the guidance at Board level of ExOne CEO John Hartner and former GEICEO exec Louis A. Simpson. The company was founded after the development of its HARP process at Northwestern University and is working to package its technology into a variety of different sized machines. HARP will go through a beta phase this year with the likes of DuPont welcoming Azul 3D’s technology before launching commercially a technology that it hopes will ‘take on aspects of injection moulding’ as well as other 3D printing technologies. As it embarks on that journey, it has sought to recruit a number of experts to its advisory board.

“We have a lot more exciting new to share in the coming days,” commented Chad A. Mirkin, co-founder and Chair of Azul 3D. “We’re fundamentally changing additive manufacturing in ways that previously seemed unimaginable. We’re energised to work with our new advisory board members to continue advancing the field forward.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.