BEAMIT acquires metal 3D printing service provider 3T Additive Manufacturing

× Expand 3T BEAMIT

Italian service provider BEAMIT has announced the acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing from AM Global Holding, representing the company’s ‘final step towards global expansion.’

The takeover has come a year after 3T divided its polymer and metal 3D printing activities into the 3T AMP and 3T Additive Manufacturing brands. In October, AM Global Holding's Prototal Industries brand announced the acquisition of 3T AMP, with BEAMIT now integrating the other half of the business and its metal capabilities for an undisclosed amount.

BEAMIT itself was the subject of new ownership in 2019 when Sandvik acquired a 30% stake in the company, with a right to increasing control over time. It has since gone on to merge with ZARE, Pres-X and Proxera, with the takeover of 3T Additive Manufacturing rounding out its ambition to offer an integrated value chain for the serial production of high-end components with metal 3D printing.

Based in the UK, 3T Additive Manufacturing has been a leading provider of 3D printing services for 20 years. The company has around 40 employees, a range of metal 3D printing equipment and holds AS9100 and ISO 13485 certifications for deliveries into the aerospace and medical industries. Joining the BEAMIT Group, the company will expand its additive manufacturing capabilities ‘across the complete AM value chain’ to include advanced heat treatment, NDT, machining and post-processing capabilities. BEAMIT believes the addition 3T Additive Manufacturing will complement the capabilities of the rest of the Group, helping to support its R&D efforts into next-generation materials and processes.

“BEAMIT has spent some time looking into new ways to leverage synergies and the 3T Additive Manufacturing acquisition adds great value and expertise into this leap forward we are making,” commented BEAMIT President Mauro Antolotti. “We are now more well equipped than ever, having consolidated and strengthened our AM service offering, established a footprint in the UK and prepared for further expansion and growth with our customers in the coming years.”

“The AM sector is developing fast and there is a need for dedicated AM partners with specialist skills across the AM value chain, not to mention the resources required to help industrial customers develop and launch their AM programmes,” added Sandvik Additive Manufacturing President Kristian Egeberg. “Not many AM service companies in the market are able to offer a complete end-to-end process for the additive manufacturing of complex, high-end components. With our investment in the BEAMIT Group – now also including 3T Additive Manufacturing – we look forward to helping even more industrial customers create value through the application of AM.”

“3T Additive Manufacturing has seen a tremendous transformation over the last 12 months and continues to be at the forefront of the AM technology. AM Global Holding is now in the proud position to hand over 3T Additive Manufacturing to the BEAMIT Group and Sandvik, to offer customers metal 3D printing services on a global scale,” offered AM Global Holding’s Managing Director Daniel Lichtenstein. “This acquisition reaffirms AM Global’s strategy to accelerate the industrialisation of additive manufacturing of high-end components for the most demanding industries.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.