Ceramaret installs XJet Carmel 1400C additive manufacturing system

× Expand XJet

Swiss technical ceramic manufacturer Ceramaret has purchased an XJet Carmel 1400C additive manufacturing system.

The company's investment in XJet's ceramic NanoParticle Jetting technology follows an intensive benchmarking process in which it was determined that the process could produce parts that had previously been considered impossible.

Ceramaret has collaborated with XJet to test 30 distinct products with around 300-400 manufactured parts. The company also sent a delegation to XJet's Additive Manufacturing Center in Rehovot, Israel to cast an eye on the entire production process. Test parts were then scrutinised to measure their structural integrity, porosity and functionality, with Ceramaret said to be convinced that the parts would meet the needs of its customers.

“XJet technology will provide us with new capabilities, new geometries we can offer our customers, whilst also delivering exceptional time-to-market. Taking 72 hours from a new file to a finished part, it’s an extremely fast process,” commented Senad Hasanovic, Ceramaret VP of Innovation. “However, it was the quality and global cost-per-part that really impressed me, demonstrating that this was an industrially competitive solution. We couldn’t ignore XJet’s remarkable capabilities after that process, the applications XJet will open up for Ceramaret are remarkable. We saw parts that are beyond the reach of any other production method. In particular, there were parts with internal shapes or channels down to 300 microns in diameter and near 300mm long, which either cannot be produced in a single piece or cannot be produced in bulk with our existing techniques.”

“Ceramaret is known across numerous industries for its expertise in every aspect of ceramic production, so their decision to embrace XJet's technology underscores its quality and value,” added Andy Middleton, XJet Vice President Europe. “Achieving near-net-shape is a proficiency Ceramaret particularly prides itself on. As does XJet. Our technology achieves it through a combination of unique capabilities, from NanoParticle Jetting to our post-processing steps, whether geometries are simple or complex.”