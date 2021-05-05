Covestro launches recycled PET material optimised for pellet 3D printing

× Expand Chair design by Michiel van der Kley 3D printed with Arnite AM2001 GF (G) rPET.

Polymer materials manufacturer Covestro has introduced a new glass-fibre filled recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), the first 3D printing material to come out of its 1.61 billion Euro takeover of DSM’s Resins & Functional Materials business last year.

Optimised for pellet 3D printing, also referred to as Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF), Arnite AM2001 GF (G) rPET has been made from post-consumer PET waste and is said to bring a substantially lower carbon footprint compared to virgin material and emphasises Covestro’s sustainability vision for a Circular Economy.

Together with FGF’s ability to quickly produce large-format parts, Covestro says the material’s structural performance, mechanical properties and broad processing window make it ideal for use structural applications across a variety of industries, including pedestrian bridges, tiles for cyclist or pedestrian tunnels, architectural and furniture applications, small boats, packaging crates or tooling.

Hugo Da Silva, Head of Additive Manufacturing (former-DSM) commented: “The introduction of this high-performing material for 3D pellet printing is an important step in creating circular supply chains. With PET packaging accounting for more than 50 percent of total plastic waste, extending its lifetime by re-using it as feedstock offers a broadly available alternative to virgin raw materials – without the need to compromise on performance or total cost of ownership.”

Patrick Rosso, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Covestro added: “We’re excited about the introduction of this circular material designed by our new colleagues. It perfectly fits the Covestro vision of a Circular Economy. This material is the best proof point we could want to underpin the two teams’ joint ambition to bring the market a stronger materials partner that can help accelerate industrial additive manufacturing.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.