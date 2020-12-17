Desktop Metal introduces benchtop P-1 3D printer as part of Production System line

× Expand Desktop Metal P-1

Desktop Metal has announced the launch and shipping of its new benchtop P-1 3D printing system, which joins its flagship P-50 machine in the Production System line.

Ford Motor Company, who has previously invested in Desktop Metal, is among the early adopters of the P-1, a platform designed to allow users to bridge from process development to end-use production using the larger P-50 system.

It shares much of the same architecture and capabilities of the P-50, including the company’s patent-pending Single Pass Jetting technology, but is equipped with a smaller build volume of 200 x 100 x 40 mm compared with the P50’s 490 x 380 x 260 mm build area. Other differences include the P-1 having a uni-directional print direction, as opposed to the P-50 being bi-directional, and the P-1 having a maximum build rate of 1,350 cc/hour compared with the P-50’s 12,000 cc/ hour. Both machines have a native 1200 dpi resolution, boast advanced printhead technology to support a wide range of binders and an inert processing environment to help process both non-reactive and reactive metals.

Desktop Metal says P-1 users will also enjoy the benefit of having powder reclaimed and recycled during the printing and depowdering processes for future use, while the machine is supported by the Fabricate build preparation and recently-launched Live Sinter software platforms. The company believes the capabilities of the P-1 will allow manufacturers to carry out materials research and application development on the smaller P-1, before transferring to the P-50 when ready to scale up.

“We know industrial businesses around the world are eager to begin working with the Production System P-50 and benefit from the fastest, most cost-effective way to manufacture metal parts of all levels of complexity and scale,” commented Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop. “Adding the P-1 to our Production System portfolio serves as a key enabler for these companies as they look to develop processes and materials on a smaller scale before ramping up to mass production volumes. Similarly, many businesses and research institutions are also interested in leveraging the economics and quality of SPJ technology for mid-volume serial production, making the P-1 an ideal fit and a great stepping stone to broad adoption of Desktop Metal’s technology and flagship printer.”

“Ford has been active in 3D printing since 1988 with acquisition of the third commercially available stereolithography system; we are very excited to be early adopters of the P-1,” offered Cynthia Flanigan, Director, Vehicle Research and Technology at Ford Research and Advanced Engineering. “We expect that this new system will serve as an important tool in the development of our future advanced process and alloy implementation, enabling our researchers to investigate additional production opportunities of metal binder jetting at Ford Motor Company. Our early collaboration with Desktop Metal highlighted the need for a lab scale system that is aligned with the functionality of the production scale system so we can further develop expertise around this process.”

The P-1 is available for order and shipping globally immediately, with the P-50 system set to ship in the second half of 2020.

