Domin uses Renishaw metal 3D printing tech to develop high-performance servo valve products

Renishaw’s metal additive manufacturing technology has been used to develop a range of high-performance servo valve products by UK-based engineering firm Domin.

The servo valve products have been designed in a bid to reduce CO 2 emissions in the fluid powder industry, with every valve said to be capable of saving one tonne of CO 2 compared with alternative products on the market.

Domin says the electrohydraulic valves are suitable for the ‘most demanding servo applications’, while being small, light, affordable and easy to configure. The products, enabled by Renishaw’s 500Q quad-laser metal 3D printing system, are said to offer good power density and a dynamic performance. Thanks to the use of 3D printing, Domin was able to increase its productivity and reduce cost per part, while also taking advantage of the technology’s design freedom.

The company intends to start manufacturing and selling complete systems and has already begun working on multiple high profile projects, including one to develop a new suspension system with Aston Martin Lagonda.

“There is a pressing reason disruption is needed – sustainability. In the US, the fluid power sector alone wastes about 300 million tonnes of CO 2 per year through system inefficiencies,” commented Domin CEO Marcus Pont. “To put this into context, this is about the same as the total output for all CO 2 emissions in the UK. More efficient technology could make a real difference to global emissions. Britain is home to some of the world’s leading engineering businesses. However, most of the UK’s big engineering businesses were started in the 20th century. It’s time for British businesses to become more ambitious. Combining metal additive manufacturing with other technologies revolutionises what can be achieved technically – it could generate real value for British industry.”

“Additive manufacturing is proving to be a key enabler in many markets,” offered Renishaw’s Director of Sales, Additive Manufacturing Group Bryan Austin. “The productivity that Renishaw’s technology enables means metal 3D printing is broadening into markets where it was previously uneconomical. Domin has showcased how AM can be used to make products better, faster and cheaper than traditional manufacturing would allow.”

