DSM launches food contact safe Arnilene SLS 3D printing material

Following the launch of a new glass-filled polypropylene (PP) pellet material designed for Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) 3D printing earlier this month, DSM has introduced a second Arnilene branded material, this time for the powder-based 3D printing market.

Arnilene AM6002 (P) is a versatile powder designed for a wide range of 3D printing applications and industries. The material boasts food contact approval in Europe, which makes well-suited to applications in the food and beverage markets, such as conveyor belt guides, sprockets, slides, dosing blocks and creepers, while the familiar use of polypropylene in the automotive sector, makes it a good choice for applications such as interior components, or prototyping of polypropylene end-use parts.

Geoff Gardner, Innovations Director Additive Manufacturing at DSM, commented: “We are pleased to further extend material choices for 3D printing with this engineering-grade Arnilene AM6002 (P) powder. This sustainable material is the type of material that manufacturers across many industries are looking for as they move from traditional manufacturing to additive manufacturing, saving production time and cost, as well as maintaining supply chain performance stability year-round.”

The global science company says the material provides robust mechanical, chemical and thermal properties, and can be easily processed on existing selective laser sintering platforms. It is also said to allow for easy post-processing via automated methods, including dying, and offers a 90% reuse rate to promote sustainability through reduced material waste.