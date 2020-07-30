Empire Group boosts SLA and DLP 3D printing service offering with PostProcess Technologies' resin removal station

× Expand PostProcess DEMI

Service provider Empire Group has invested in PostProcess Technologies’ DEMI resin removal solution to supplement its Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printing equipment.

Empire Group offers a range of design, engineering, 3D printing and post-processing services, with SLA, DLP, Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) and Powder Bed Fusion technologies all in-house, but has moved to integrate the DEMI platform to advance its offering.

The company has been using 3D printing technology for 21 years, its application of the technology growing to include Carbon’s Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) technology in recent years and Boston Micro Fabrication’s Projection Micro Stereolithography in May, to add to its already installed PolyJet and SLA capacity. As the company expanded, it began to see the manual resin removal process required with many of these technologies as excessive decided to invest in an automated platform to reduce its staff’s workload.

PostProcess’ DEMI platform uses Submersed Vortex Cavitation technology, which harnesses agitated flow to remove excess resin from printed parts as they rotate within its chamber. Empire Group has found the machine particularly useful in the post-processing of intricate parts and high volume production runs, while recording a reduction of 50% in removal times on average.

“We’ve been in the additive realm for quite a while now, and in just a short time, the DEMI has optimised our workflow in the ways that matter most,” commented Empire Group spokesperson Katie Marzocchi. “From improving our bottom line and enabling scalability within our operation to reducing lead times and passing cost-savings on to our customers, the PostProcess solution is essential in helping us deliver high-quality products and service every time.”

“We are thrilled to add to the growing list of users of our Resin Removal solution who are realising huge gains from our full-stack technology,” added Nate Harris, VP of North American Sales at PostProcess Technologies. “The DEMI solution isn’t only ideal for optimising SLA post-printing, but also works with resin technologies like DLP and CLIP. PostProcess is on a mission to keep innovating to bring a digitised approach to post-printing so the market can scale faster.”