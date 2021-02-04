EOS launches Additive Minds Academy remote 3D printing training courses for customers

× Expand EOS Digital training

EOS has announced the launch of online training programmes that will help its customers develop additive manufacturing expertise.

As a result, the company’s Additive Minds division is expanding beyond its consultancy offering to deliver digital training that is bundled from the years of experience within the company. The Additive Minds Academy has been set up to develop ‘innovative learning formats’ and impart ‘application-oriented’ knowledge relating to industrial 3D printing, helping users become experts ‘in the shortest possible time.’ EOS says the digital offering also lends itself to the company’s sustainability drive, citing the need for a ‘rethink when it comes to travel for training purposes.’

The Additive Minds Academy offering is said to include individual training modules and comprehensive learning paths that tie in with various roles within the additive manufacturing space. Modules will be applicable for new recruits as well as existing employees and will relate to job roles like machine operator, application specialist and production manager, for example. They combine online and self-study with practical learning based on use case studies and have been designed to provide users with the required competence for additive manufacturing roles within four to six weeks.

Participants are supervised throughout, receive one-to-one feedback, can converse with other learners and will be certified by the Additive Minds Academy upon successfully completing a test at the end.

“With our learning paths, customers can train powerful teams with all the skills needed in additive manufacturing,” commented Patrick Schrade, Head of the Additive Minds Academy at EOS. “The knowledge we offer ranges from basic understanding of the technology to selecting components for AM production, as well as design and AM-appropriate engineering, to scaling and validating production. For each individual role, we develop a corresponding training programme.”

