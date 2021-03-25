Evonik launches PEEK-based filament for extrusion 3D printing technology

× Expand ZHAOWEI Evonik industrial PEEK INFINAM® PEEK 9359 F Hochleistungskunststoff als Metallersatz für additive Fertigung von anspruchsvollen industriellen Kunststoffteilen. INFINAM® PEEK 9359 F high perfomance polymer as a metal replacement for additive manufacturing of demanding industrial plastic parts.

Evonik has announced the launch of a new PEEK-based filament suitable for extrusion-based 3D printing technologies.

INFINAM PEEK 9359 F is a high-temperature and chemical-resistant material that is said to be appropriate for the additive manufacture of demanding industrial plastic parts. It follows the company’s launch of VESTAKEEP i4 3DF medical implant grade PEEK 3D printing filament in May 2020.

Now looking to provide PEEK to its industrial customers, Evonik has launched the natural-coloured INFINAM PEEK 9359, which has a diameter of 1.75 mm and is wound on 500G spools. It boasts high mechanical strength, hydrolysis resistance and inherent flame retardancy and is therefore considered suitable for the 3D printing of lightweight and high-performance components in such industries as aerospace, automotive and oil and gas.

Evonik is suggesting PEEK as a metal replacement material because, according to the company, it is approximately 80% lighter than stainless steel and 30% tougher with excellent fatigue resistance. The material is also said to exhibit ‘outstanding’ wear resistance and low sliding friction capabilities, which makes it ideal for lightweight structural parts. Parts printed with the material can withstand long-lasting temperature effects of 250°C or short-lasting temperature effects of over 300°C.

“Following the commercial success of the PEEK filament for medical technology, we are now expanding the product range to include an industrial material grade,” commented Sylvia Monsheimer, who heads Additive Manufacturing & New 3D Technologies at Evonik. “We use our innovative strength in polymer chemistry to constantly develop and bring to the market new filaments, powders or photopolymers to diversify the material landscape and thereby enable new infinite 3D applications.”

