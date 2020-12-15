Expert panel: The role of sustainable design in additive manufacturing

Sherry Handel, Managing Director at the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association leads this TCT Conference @ Formnext panel session on the role of sustainable design in the additive manufacturing process.

The three panelists offered diverse and thoughtful insights from the perspective of an entrepreneur, academic researcher, and a sustainable design expert including:

Susan MacKay, Ph.D.Senior R&D Program Manager II Advanced Structures and Composites Center, University of Maine

Romain Paul Founder YUYO Surfboards

Jeremy Faludi, Ph.D.Sustainable Design Strategist and researcher; Principal, Faludi Design; Researcher and Assistant Professor of Design Engineering, Technical University of Delft; Adjunct Faculty of Engineering at Dartmouth College

In one discussion, based on a series of LCA (Life-cycle Analysis) for every major AM technology, Faludi explained how energy was the biggest priority for tackling sustainability challenges followed by embodied impacts of chosen materials and the machines themselves.

Faludi said: “We don’t really want a 3D printer on every desktop, we want to have 3D printers that are shared by a lot of users so we can really maximise the utilisation.”

