Intrepid Automation appoints Rich Carone as new CEO

Intrepid Automation has appointed Rich Carone as the company’s new CEO, with former CEO Ben Wynne transitioning into the role of CTO.

Carone is said to boast a proven track record of scaling advanced manufacturing companies with over five decades of experience in contract manufacturing, automation, and systems integration. He previously served in leadership roles at Burke Porter Group and Korvis Automation, both now part of Ascential Technologies.

As he takes up the role of CEO, Carone will chart the next growth phase for Intrepid Automation by focusing on customer engagement, operational excellence and expansion into new advanced manufacturing segments. Wynne, meanwhile, will continue to lead product innovation, new applications and strategic partnerships to 'reinforce the company’s technological edge.'

“I’m honoured to join the Intrepid Automation team, especially at such a pivotal time for manufacturing innovation,” said Carone. “Intrepid’s industry-leading systems are transforming manufacturing by bringing the best of digital capabilities to traditional industrial processes like casting, moulding and tool making. We are excited to partner with customers to deliver production parts in less time, at lower cost and at higher quality.”

“Intrepid Automation will benefit greatly from Rich Carone’s deep expertise in operations and business as we grow our business by applying next-generation, additive manufacturing to existing production processes,” added Wynne.