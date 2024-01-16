1000 Kelvin and Fieldmade partner to accelerate deployment of 3D printing in battlefields

× Expand Fieldmade

Additive manufacturing software firm 1000 Kelvin has partnered with Fieldmade, a company working in mobile manufacturing for rugged environments, to increase the deployment of 3D printing at the front lines.

Announced at the Military Additive Manufacturing (MilAM) Summit & Technology Showcase, the collaboration will aim to ‘enhance strategic readiness and operational capabilities within the military sector.’

Through this collaboration, the partners will pair their respective additive manufacturing solutions to enable users to print parts in fields of battle. 1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE platform, which was made commercially available last year, uses artificial intelligence to create an ‘AI-copilot’ that is capable of correcting print recipes and ensure parts are produced right first time. As the companies come together, the AMAIZE platform will ‘align seamlessly’ with Fieldmade’s NOMAD Series of transportable additive manufacturing modules.

While 1000 Kelvin has successfully seen its software integrated into production level metal 3D printers, Fieldmade has a history of collaborating with the Norwegian Armed Forces and other defence entities, making the pair confident that they can enhance the efficiency of deploying additive manufacturing in rugged environments. By pooling their resources, the two companies believe they will provide an end-to-end additive solution that is capable of yielding ‘high-quality part production rapidly.’

“Our vision is to make deployable 3D printing as easy as using a vending machine,” commented Fieldmade CEO Jostein Olsen. “The integration of 1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE into our products is a significant step towards this goal.”

“By combining our strengths, we’re not just advancing technology; we’re providing solutions that can save time, costs, and in critical military scenarios, even lives,” added Omar Fergani, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of 1000 Kelvin.