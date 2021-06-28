3D Systems appoints new Chief Technology Officer for AM

× Expand Dr. David Leigh joins 3D Systems as Chief Technology Officer.

3D Systems has taken another major step in the restructure of its operations today with the appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing.

Dr. David Leigh, former CTO at EOS, is joining the 3D printing pioneer’s leadership team to help accelerate application development and innovation across hardware, software and materials for production-scale additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.

For 3D Systems' current CTO and founder Chuck Hull, the shift sees Hull refocusing his efforts on the company’s biotechnology venture where he will now serve as Chief Technology Officer for Regenerative Medicine. Since announcing its intention to invest in bioprinting and regenerative medicine back in January, Hull’s team of researchers have been actively working on applications in tissue engineering, human organs, and new drug therapies in partnership with United Therapeutics and most recently CollPlant. Hull is also said to be continuing to support Government programmes with the company’s next-generation large-scale metal 3D printing platform.

“Over the last year we have made tremendous progress through our intense focus on additive manufacturing (AM) - reorganising our business, restructuring our operations, and divesting assets that are not core to AM,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “As we look to the future, with a strong balance sheet and operating cash flow we are accelerating our investments in people, processes, infrastructure, and technologies that position us for continued growth and profitability. 3D Systems has tremendous potential to revolutionise the industrial and healthcare markets through the enablement of production-scale additive manufacturing, and delivering breakthrough innovation is essential to achieving our potential.”

Leigh joins with more than three decades of experience in the AM industry having served as both CTO and Chief Operations Officer at EOS, and as founder of Harvest Technologies, one of the first AS9100 certified AM facilities which was later acquired by Stratasys in 2014 where Leigh assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Emerging Technologies.

Graves continued: “We are very fortunate to have David and Chuck in these executive leadership roles to drive application and technology development. Over their distinguished careers, both have demonstrated their ability to rethink processes, advance technology, and create solutions that change the way organisations operate and deliver products and services to customers. David will be an outstanding asset to our leadership team and 3D Systems. He is a recognised leader in additive technology with a track record of building high-performance teams that drive innovation and product development. Chuck, who pioneered 3D printing, is now taking us into the new frontier of regenerative medicine - a market that will change our company and the world in the years ahead. There has never been such an exciting time for our company and our industry.”

