3D Systems partners with Klarity to expand access to patient-matched radiotherapy innovations

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems' VSP Bolus

3D Systems has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Klarity, a leader in solutions for radiation therapy, to expand the distribution of its FDA-cleared VSP Bolus solution. Klarity will offer VSP Bolus within its new line of patient-specific 3D printed products called Klarity Prints.

Klarity Prints, powered by 3D Systems, is a service-based line of 3D printed radiotherapy accessories such as VSP Bolus, which does not require specialised software or hardware, allowing radiotherapy providers to focus on patient care.

3D Systems says it developed VSP Bolus to deliver 3D printed, biocompatible, patient-specific boluses that can improve therapy modulation, decrease technician time, and enhance patient comfort. Through the distribution agreement, the 3D printed solution is now available to radiotherapy clinics across the United States and Canada.

3D Systems says the established workflow leveraging patient treatment plans is freeing clinicians from the task of manipulating objects in specialised software and fabricating the accessory themselves.

The Klarity Prints VSP Bolus product is 3D printed to the exact treatment plan bolus dimensions from a soft, biocompatible material that contours to the patient’s anatomy for an improved treatment experience for providers and patients according to the company.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with Klarity’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of care provided by our customers,” said Peter Larson, CEO of Klarity. “As a North American distributor of 3D Systems’ 3D printed biocompatible bolus products, we will be at the forefront of advancing personalised care and improving the patient experience.”

Menno Ellis, 3D Systems’ EVP of Healthcare Solutions said: “Klarity has a strong reputation in the radiation oncology sector for delivering superior products and service. The company’s commitment to improving patient care through treatment personalisation aligns with 3D Systems’ market-leading service model for delivering high-quality 3D printed, patient-specific medical devices for over two decades.

“We’re pleased to partner with Klarity to provide next-generation radiotherapy accessories to patients undergoing treatment across the U.S. and Canada.”

Read more:

3D Systems announces interim Chief Financial Officer

3D Systems streamlines production by insourcing production of metal and polymer 3D printers

3D Systems delivers signed merger agreement to Stratasys & urges shareholders to vote against Desktop Metal deal

Clarkson College to offer FDA-cleared 3D printed medical devices after partnering with 3D Systems

3D Systems and Theradaptive establish partnership to advance orthopedic and soft tissue repair with 3D printing