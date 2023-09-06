Clarkson College to offer FDA-cleared 3D printed medical devices after partnering with 3D Systems

3D Systems Clarkson College’s Assistant Director of Radiography/Medical Imaging and Advanced Technology Patricia (Trish) Weber (left) and 3D Printing and Training Center Administrator Blair Kauzlarich (right).

3D Systems has announced a partnership with Clarkson College to establish a 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence for healthcare innovation, education and patient care.

Clarkson College is renowned for its work in healthcare education and will work with 3D Systems to create ‘pathways that make 3D printing and visualisation accessible to healthcare facilities across the Omaha region.

By bringing technology closer to the point-of-care, the partners are aiming to ‘reshape the landscape of healthcare’ in Omaha, accelerating innovation through clinical engagement and the ‘transformation of healthcare practices.’ Their partnership will allow Clarkson College to offers FDA-cleared 3D printed patient-specific devices on-site, making them accessible to regional clinicians and healthcare facilities. These devices include diagnostic anatomic models, surgical guides for orthopaedic oncology procedures and radiotherapy accessories.

Dr. Andreia Nebel, President of Clarkson College, said: "We are honoured to be aligned with an organisation like 3D Systems, who shares our commitment to innovation, service, and people. This partnership will undoubtedly amplify the good work done here every day."

“We are thrilled to partner with Clarkson College in providing our unparalleled breadth of additive manufacturing solutions to clinicians and the patients they treat,” added Benjamin Johnson, VP of Portfolio & Regulatory of 3D Systems. “Clarkson College’s passion for providing world-class medical education and clinical services is ideal for training the next generation of workforce talent and executing on patient-specific workflows to enhance patient diagnosis and treatment.”

The partnership with Clarkson College is the latest in a series of healthcare announcements made by 3D Systems this year. In February, the company appointed Dr. Rebekah Gee as a member of its medical advisory board, days before it announced a regenerative tissue programme for surgical reconstruction. More recently, a partnership with Theradaptive to advance orthopaedic and soft tissue repair has been made public, while the company also introduced the VSP Connect surgical planning portal for improved patient outcomes.

3D Systems has also been a central figure in the M&A activity that has dominated industry media's headlines this year, as it has tried - so far unsuccessfully - to merge with Stratasys.