Additive Manufacturing Users Group names five new DINOs

× Expand AMUG 2024 AMUG DINO recipients

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) celebrated the five latest recipients of its prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award at the 36th annual AMUG Conference in March.

The five AMUG members were recognised for their years of service and contributions to the industry, and active support of AMUG and its conference.

The newly named DINOs are:

Jamie Cone, BD – Recognised for her six years of service as a Vice President, Volunteer Committee Chair and Expo Committee member

Steve Grundahl, Prototek – Recognised for his unwavering support of AMUG, most notably through his allocation of volunteers' time as AMUG Board and committee members

Thomas Murphy, New Jersey Innovation Institute – COMET – Selected for his many years of volunteering as a member of the Scholarship Committee and Expo Committee

Vadim Pikhovich, MAGMA Foundry Technologies – Recognised for track leader and workshop contributions in metal casting

Bob Renella, GoEngineer – Selected for contributions as a track leader and workshop roles in 3D scanning

Over its 36-year history, AMUG has awarded only 193 DINOs, and more than 60 DINOs were present at this year’s conference. The organisation said this latest induction of DINOs, selected by the AMUG DINO Selection Committee, have contributed to making the AMUG Conference ‘a positive experience for those seeking insights, information, and connections, as well as making AMUG a strong organisation.’

Gary Rabinovitz, DINO Selection Committee Co-Chair and AMUG Director at Large, said, "This award recognises not only experience but also character and passion. Following a lengthy nomination and review process, the committee selected five deserving individuals from 1,500 attendees of the AMUG Conference."

Shannon VanDeren, DINO Selection Committee Co-Chair and AMUG President, said, "The DINO Selection Committee carefully considers each nomination for a DINO, ensuring the prerequisites for this award are met and actions are representative of the qualities of an AMUG Distinguished INnovator Operator."

Nominations for 2025 DINO candidates will be accepted beginning October 1, 2024.