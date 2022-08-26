Adidas unveils new 4DFWD running shoe with additively manufactured lattice made possible by Carbon

× Expand Adidas Adidas 4DFWD

Adidas announced on August 22 the new 4DFWD, its most advanced running shoe to date. The shoe features a 3D printed bowtie-shaped lattice which transforms vertical pressure into a horizontal force, which Adidas states provides runners with a non-stop smooth forward transition.

Once again, Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology has been used to produce the midsole. Carbon and Adidas' partnership dates back years, with the 4DFWD brand first unveiled in May 2021, and made publicly available in August 2021. This latest 4DFWD running shoe product is set to launch on September 1, 2022 and retail at a price of around 180 GBP.

Adidas evaluated 5 million variations of the 4D midsole technology to create the new 4DFWD, which the company claims is the most technologically advanced running shoe. Analysing a combined 18 years of real-world athlete performance data, Adidas aims to “change the game” for runners around the world.

Speaking about the reason for the non-stop smooth forward transition, Anette “Peko” Hosoi, Neil and Jane Pappalardo Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “When humans run, our forward motion is interrupted every time our foot hits the ground leading to a subtle stop-start motion between strides.”

Hosoi continued: “This is true for all runners, no matter your ability. At the MIT Sports Lab, we are developing innovative technologies that offer a direct solution for overcoming that intrinsic challenge. And the new 4DFWD does just that.”

Charlotte Heidman, Product Manager at Adidas said: “At Adidas, we’re always looking at the ways technology and data can intersect to create the best possible products of our runners. With the new 4DFWD, we made the impossible possible, challenging the laws of science by using a unique performance benefit designed to move you forward.”

Adidas says that this design will be more comfortable than past running shoes developed with Carbon 3D printing technology, with the 4DFWD midsole delivering 23% more cushioning than previous 4D midsole generations.

Carbon Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Phil DeSimone spoke with TCT about Adidas 4DFWD in an interview during May of last year.

