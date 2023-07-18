America Makes and ANSI publish standardisation roadmap for “Additive Manufacturing Version 3.0”

× Expand TCT Magazine Untitled design - 1

America Makes and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) have announced the publication of the Standardisation Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, Version 3.0, developed by the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardisation Collaborative (AMSC).

The roadmap describes the “current and desired” future standardisation landscape for 3D printing, and focuses on industrial market sectors using AM technologies. A total of 141 standardisation gaps, including 60 new gaps, are identified with corresponding recommendations across the 3D printing lifecycle areas of: design; precursor materials; process control; post processing; finished material properties; qualification and certification; non-destructive evaluation; maintenance and repair; and data.

America Makes and ANSI say that the hope is for the roadmap to be broadly adopted by the user community to facilitate a more coordinated approach to the future development of additive manufacturing standards.

The AMSC is a cross-sector coordinating body that works to accelerate the development of industry-wide additive manufacturing standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs to facilitate industry growth. AMSC says it was launched in 2016 because several standards developing organisations (SDOs) were engaged in writing standards for various aspects of 3D printing, prompting the need for coordination to maintain a consistent, harmonised, and non-contradictory set of standards.

The AMSC itself does not develop standards or specifications.

America Makes and ANSI says that approximately 300 individuals from 150 public and private sector organisations supported the roadmap’s development, including representatives of U.S. Federal government agencies and national laboratories, SDO’s industry, academia, and others.

The organisations say the document represents the culmination of the AMSC’s work since September 2022 to identify key safety, performance, and quality issues for 3D printing technologies, relevant published standards and those in development, as well as to assess gaps, a “gap” meaning a standard or specification that does not exist addressing the issue in question.

“The publication of the AMSC roadmap is a significant milestone, capturing the latest in standardisation activity affecting the additive manufacturing community,” said Brandon Ribic, Technology Director, America Makes. “The roadmap illustrates where progress has been made over the last five years but also where opportunities remain for standards and R&D to increase the use of AM technologies.”

Joe Bhatia, President and CEO of ANSI added: “ANSI extends hearty thanks and congratulations to the volunteers who developed the AMSC roadmap, and we are confident it will continue to guide standardisation activity for the additive manufacturing sector. ANSI has a long history of successfully bringing together public and private sector stakeholders to outline standardisation needs for emerging technologies and national and global priorities.”