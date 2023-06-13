ASTM International releases Technology Readiness Report on 3D printing in-situ monitoring

ASTM International has announced its Strategic Guide: Additive Manufacturing In-Situ Technology Readiness report. The report is the culmination of the second Specialty Workshop series organised by the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) and sponsored by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in collaboration with America Makes held in June 2022.

“The report embodies a comprehensive landscape assessment, detailed workshop analyses, targeted expert interviews, and crucial reviews by specialists, all meticulously orchestrated to create an insightful, high-value resource that the industry can tap into,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs. “The strategic insights will also guide ASTM International and its members to bridge gaps in existing standards, and pioneer new standardisation in the field.”

The report aims to shed light on gaps and challenges within the field of in-situ technology. According to ASTM, by providing an in-depth analysis of the initial landscape and the outcomes of the two-day workshop, the report identifies potential solutions and offers actionable plans for key topical areas in in-situ technology.

Deputy Technical Fellow with NASA Doug Wells said: “NASA was pleased to support this important effort. The insights from the workshop and the detailed analysis of the AM CoE captured in this report are significant. The report is influential in guiding the agency in the development of methodologies and policies for the implementation of in-situ monitoring technologies into the qualification and certification framework of additively manufactured hardware. We look forward to continuing engagement with this community to bring to fruition all the promise of in-situ monitoring to revolutionise the use and acceptance of additive manufacturing in critical applications.”

According to Dr. Brandon Ribic, Technology Director with America Makes, the strategic guide will serve as a beneficial resource for members of the 3D printing community for ‘years to come’. Dr. Ribic said: “The data and findings are a great example of collaboration to promote common understanding. They deliver an approach that advances our ability to leverage monitoring methods and digital data and analytics for AM qualification and certification.”

ASTM has said that it is welcome to feedback, suggestions, and information about initiatives that address the ‘call to action’ outlined in the report, as well as promoting future participation related to these topics. ASTM says member involvement will play a ‘crucial role’ in furthering the advancements of in-situ technology in 3D printing.

Seifi added: “The release of this strategic report and guide represents a significant milestone towards the industries maturation. It consolidates the collective knowledge and expertise of industry leaders, paving the way for innovation and progress in additive manufacturing industrialisation while suggesting tangible solutions to the industry’s core challenges.”

In May 2023, ASTM announced the development of a new standard for maraging steel parts in powder bed fusion 3D printing.