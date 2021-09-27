Amnovis achieves ISO 13485 certification with support from Oqton

Oqton’s manufacturing execution system (MES) has helped Amnovis achieve ISO 13485 certification for its additive manufacturing of quality-critical applications.

Leaning on Oqton’s MES tools, the additive manufacturing firm deploys laser powder bed fusion 3D printing technology to produce medical devices like orthopaedic and spinal implants in titanium.

Amnovis was said to be ‘immediately convinced’ by the Oqton MES system’s ability to be ‘the single source of truth’ for all of its manufacturing activities. Oqton, which is set to be acquired by 3D Systems, has brought to market a cloud-based manufacturing operating system that enables the automation of the end-to-end additive manufacturing workflow. The software company believes its MES platform is capable of providing scalable, sustainable and efficient manufacturing, which is what enticed Amnovis to deploy the system.

“At Amnovis, we believe the full potential of AM can be unlocked through thoughtful innovations,” commented Ruben Wauthle, CEO and co-founder of Amnovis. “So, we are continuously looking for technical challenges and opportunities to redefine the state-of-the-art in AM. Oqton combines all the functionalities that we need to produce high-end products, including full traceability of all production steps and materials from powder to finished part. It supports our vision to fully digitise our production steps and materials from powder to finished part. It supports our vision to fully digitise our production and automate as many steps as possible of the production process.”

“The medical production environment experiences an increasing need for speed and flexibility, while at the same time the regulation gets stricter,” added Oqton CEO Ben Schrauwen. “This stresses the need for a comprehensive workflow and production platform driving operational excellence and providing full traceability and repeatability. AI and machine learning eliminate certain repetitive tasks, leaving the experts with more time value added work.”

