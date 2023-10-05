ASTM’s 3D printing committee launches new student chapter at Florida Institute of Technology

× Expand Florida Institute of Technology

ASTM International has announced the launch of its fourth student chapter at the Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) on October 2, 2023. Kathie Morgan, ASTM President, and William Ells, Chair, ASTM Board of Directors, participated in the chapter’s virtual kickoff event.

The student chapter is a joint venture between FIT and ASTM’s additive manufacturing technologies committee (F42). Sayed Ehsan Saghaian, Assistant Professor, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, will be the new faculty advisor for the new FIT chapter.

ASTM says that faculty from the FIT Department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering had expressed an interest in launching an ASTM student chapter in collaboration with F42 to help grow FIT’s academic and research programs in the AM space.

“As you well know, ASTM has been strongly committed to innovating through additive manufacturing, both through our F42 committee and our Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence,” said Morgan. “We’ve seen firsthand the way AM has challenged the preconceptions of what is possible. We know this amazing industry has broad societal expectations.”

ASTM launched its student chapter program in 2018. Student chapters have been formed at Florida International University; the University of Engineering and Technology in Lima, Peru; and the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom.

“The AM leaders of tomorrow are students today and we’re excited to welcome you to our family, where you’ll have direct access to our committees, mentor and scholarship opportunities, and much more,” added Morgan.

Morgan highlighted that FIT is although celebrating its 65th year, and ASTM is celebrating its 125th, both organiations are focused on the future.