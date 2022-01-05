Automotive leaders announced as AMUG 2022 keynote speakers

× Expand Ellen Lee (left), representing Ford Motor Company, and Kevin Czinger, representing Divergent 3D, are confirmed keynote speakers for the 2022 AMUG Conference

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has unveiled Divergent 3D's Kevin Czinger and Ford Motor Company’s Ellen Lee as keynote speakers for its 2022 Conference.

Taking pace on 3-7th April in Chicago, the two automotive leaders are set to discuss “'similar but different' perspectives on the present and future of manufacturing in the automotive industry.”

Jordan Weston, AMUG director, education & conference commented: “On one hand, we will have the perspective of a young company seeking to disrupt. On the other hand, we will hear from a large, established company seeking to adapt and lead.

"Ellen represents a 118-year-old company that changed the game over a century ago yet continues to innovate in response to shifting demands. Kevin represents a company that will make its mark by changing the process, altering vehicle architectures, and localising adaptive, sustainable manufacturing.”

Czinger, the founder, lead inventor and CEO of Divergent 3D and Czinger Vehicles will be sharing the story of Divergent 3D, established in 2013 to rethink how vehicles are produced at scale, using its DAPS (Divergent Adaptive Production System) system-level approach to digital manufacturing, as demonstrated through its Czinger Vehicles brand.

Meanwhile, Lee, who currently serves as technical leader additive manufacturing research at Ford, will present ‘Automotive Manufacturing to Additive Manufacturing: From History to the Future of Mobility,’ covering the key moments in the history of mobility that have influenced the advancement of the modern manufacturing industry.

Both keynotes are expected to ‘set the tone’ for the 150 presentations, panels, workshops and training sessions, including its annual Innovators Showcase fireside chat, that will take place across the week with topics ranging from technology basics to business considerations.

Registration for the 2022 AMUG Conference is now open.

