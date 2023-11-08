Axtra3D, 3D Systems & Oqton announce dental 3D printing partnership at Formnext

× Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has partnered with 3D Systems and Oqton to allow dental customers to use their materials and software offerings alongside its Hybrid Photosynthesis 3D printing technology.

The partners believe the resulting solution ‘sets new industry standards for excellence,’ with the combined technologies promising ‘superior surface quality, unmatched repeatability and high throughout.’

Through this collaboration, Axtra3D is teaming its 3D printing systems with Oqton’s advanced smart automation software and 3D Systems’ NextDent dental materials. With these complementary pieces of technology, Axtra3D suggests dental professionals can benefit from an enhanced quality of part, prompt onsite service, uninterrupted production, and predictive maintenance. According to the company, it all amounts to a workflow that ‘can meet the highest standards of patient care’, and improve the ‘long-term sustainability of dental lab operations.’

“We’re thrilled about the partnership between Axtra3D, Oqton and 3D Systems,” commented Axtra3D CEO Gianni Zitelli. “This collaboration leverages the cutting-edge technologies to enhance precision, reliability, and quality in dental 3D printing applications, while also streamlining production through automation. When companies come together like this, they’re not just improving dentistry; they’re setting a new standard for excellence across the board.”

"We’re pleased to officially recognise Axtra3D as a trusted partner amongst a host of forward-thinking industry leaders,” added Kris Wouters, General Manager – Healthcare, Oqton. “This partnership will answer to the growing need for scalable efficiency in dental laboratories while respecting the quality and traceability requirements and providing peace of mind to all teams involved."

The partnership was announced at Formnext, with Axtra3D showcasing parts printed with 3D Systems’ NextDent materials in Hall 11.1, C39.

3D Systems acquired Oqton back in 2021, with the latter integrating the former's software solutions.

3D Systems is exhibiting in Hall 11.1, D11 at Formnext, while Oqton is exhibiting in Hall 11.1, C22.