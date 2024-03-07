Axtra3D names Rajeev Kulkarni as new Chief Strategy Officer

Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has appointed 3D printing industry veteran Rajeev Kulkarni as the company’s new Chief Strategy Officer.

Assuming the role earlier this week, Kulkarni will be responsible for ‘developing a path towards sustainable growth’ for Axtra3D.

Kulkarni has spent nearly three decades in the 3D printing industry, having joined 3D Systems in 1995 as a software engineer and progressed to hold product manager, director and several Vice President roles across R&D, desktop 3D printing, and corporate strategy. During his career, Kulkarni has also co-founded two angel funds.

As he integrates with the Axtra3D team, Kulkarni will be responsible for strategic planning and execution, corporate and business, product-market fit, partnerships and the development of a growth strategy.

“Axtra3D’s technology marks a noteworthy advancement in SLA technology by seamlessly integrating throughput, part fidelity, and print reliability,” commented Kulkarni. “It achieves this without necessitating a compromise in any of these aspects across diverse applications. The technology’s versatility in industrial and healthcare applications, coupled with the innovative spirit of the team, played pivotal roles in influencing my decision to join this organisation.”

“Rajeev, as a pioneering innovator, played a pivotal role in the invention of multiple 3D printing platforms,” added Axtra3D CEO Gianni Zitelli. “His wealth of experience in 3D printing, spanning R&D leadership, business creation, and M&A activities, positions him as a crucial leader for Axtra3D as it continues to innovate and offer cutting-edge 3D printing solutions for industrial and healthcare professionals. Rajeev’s proficiency in applying 3D printing technologies and business strategies to facilitate distinctive applications is poised to make a substantial contribution to Axtra3D’s growth.”

Last year, Axtra3D opened its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and ramped up the availability of its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis 3D printing technologies.