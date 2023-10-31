Axtra3D opens new headquarters in North Carolina

× Expand Axtra3D

Axtra3D has opened its new headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking advantage of the region’s burgeoning high-tech industry.

The new facility means Axtra3D now has two fully operable sites, with the global headquarters in Charlotte supplementing its subsidiary in Vicenza, Italy.

Axtra3D has come to market with several proprietary technologies which power its X1 Series Printers. Hybrid Photosynthesis brings together the image generator of digital light processing with the laser of stereolithography in one co-axial system, while TruLayer Technology uses a set of sensors to help eradicate inter-layer delays. Intelli-cartridge, meanwhile, works to dispense material into the vat, control the temperate of the resin with infrared heaters, and collect any excess material.

These technologies, Axtra3D says, combine to ‘end the need for trade-offs’ and deliver parts with higher resolutions than SLA or DLP can offer. The company introduced the its X1 Series of machines at last year’s Formnext event in Frankfurt having launched its Hybrid Photosynthesis technology the year prior. Now, with the opening of its headquarters in North Carolina, the company is positioned to serve customers across both Europe and the US.

“Our investment in establishing Axtra3D’s global headquarters exemplifies our unwavering dedication to our valued customers in the United States,” commented Gianni Zitelli, founder and CEO of Axtra3D. “With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility, we are poised to redefine the customer service experience by maintaining a comprehensive inventory of our cutting-edge Lumia X1 printers, an extensive selection of print materials, essential accessories, and spare parts.”

“Our brand-new global headquarters is not merely a physical space; it stands as a tangible manifestation of our remarkable journey and boundless growth,” added Praveen Tummala, Chief Operating Officer of Axtra3D.