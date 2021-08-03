Azul 3D announces new CEO & several more leadership changes

Azul 3D has appointed Cody Petersen as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Paul F. Decker just five months after his appointment to the role.

Petersen was previously the Vice President of Product Development and Manufacturing at Azul before his recent promotion.

In line with his appointment as CEO, co-founder David Walker has been named Chief Technology Officer, co-founder James Hedrick has been given the role of Chief Product and Business Development Officer, and 3D printing industry veteran Tuan TranPham has joined as Chief Revenue Officer.

The leadership changes are said to have been made as the company prepares to launch new partnerships and products, while growing out its workforce. Azul 3D was spun out of Northwestern University, where the company’s High Area Rapid Printing technology was developed.

Petersen brings significant experience in product development, strategy, operations and engineering across several Fortune 100 companies to the role as CEO, while Walker and Hedrick have extensive experience in the additive manufacturing space and will continue to be deeply engaged in the operations, product development and business development of the company they co-found with Chad Mirkin in 2017.

Prior to Azul 3D, CEO Petersen spent more than a decade at John Deere in engineering, product and management roles, before going on to work as Director of Quality at Raytheon Technologies and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Visionary Training Resources. In his new role at Azul, he is hoping to oversee the company’s growth as a leader in the 3D printing sector.

“I’m incredibly excited to be leading this diverse team of experts,” he said. “David, James and the rest of the Azul 3D team, and their passion and knowledge of 3D printing, will propel Azul 3D to the forefront of the additive manufacturing industry.”

“Solidifying this team is the next step in preparing for an exciting phase of rapid growth,” added Azul 3D Chair Chad Mirkin. “Our HARP technology is poised to transform advanced manufacturing across industries, and we have the best team in place to guide this transformation.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.