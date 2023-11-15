Black Buffalo 3D announces partnership to bring 3D construction printing to the Caribbean and South America

× Expand Black Buffalo 3D

Black Buffalo 3D has announced the signing of a strategic partnership and distribution agreement with Innova Homes Limited, a Trinidad and Tobago Corporation part of the Innova Build Group. The agreement is set to utilise 3D construction printers to print homes and create 3D construction-based programs for skilled and unskilled workers.

Innova Build will also act as a local distribution partner and servicing agent for Black Buffalo 3D in Trinidad, Tobago, Guyana, and support the Caribbean and South American regions.

The building technique from Black Buffalo 3D can construct walls for a 40 x 40 ft home in 30 hour of production time, and the company claims that the resulting structure has properties that exceed the strength and resilience of manual place CMU block construction. The home is then finished by skilled trades that add roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing which is then enhanced aesthetically.

“When our teams met over a year ago, we each recognised synergies in our goalss to provide attainable housing and infrastructure to areas in need. Team Innova has the experience not only in building homes, but also in constructing the necessary infrastructure to create communities which made them a perfect partner,” said Mike Miceli, CEO at Black Buffalo 3D.

Team Innova has over thirty years combined experience in civil engineering, mineral processing, construction, project management and financing throughout the Caribbean. Black Buffalo 3D says its offerings will enhance the Team Innova’s ability to utilise robotics, automation, and advanced materials science to create strong long-lasting homes and buildings.

Black Buffalo 3D

“Undeniably, there is a regional housing crisis as governments and private developers continue to be unable to meet the demand for quality affordable housing in our region. Our team has been following the growth of the 3D construction industry globally for years and we are excited to pioneer the introduction of the technology hand in hand with the Black Buffalo 3D team to bring their equipment and innovative building methods to our region. With 3D technology, Innova will provide not only quality affordable housing, but also middle income and luxury custom building solutions to the people of the Caribbean and South America,” said Andy Salandy, Innova Homes Limited CEO.

Black Buffalo 3D announced in 2022 that it received ICC-ES AC509 certification for 3D printed walls. TCT spoke to Black Buffalo 3D Interim CMO Peter Cooperman for TCT Magazine early in 2023 to find out more.

In September 2023, Black Buffalo 3D signed an MoU to bring its code compliant construction 3D printing ink to Saudi Arabia.