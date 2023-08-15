Boston Micro Fabrication enters dental market with ‘world’s thinnest’ cosmetic dental veneer

× Expand Boston Micro Fabrication

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has announced it is entering the dental market with the launch of UltraThineer, the world’s thinnest cosmetic dental veneer according to the company. The product has been developed in collaboration with Peking University in Beijing, China.

The new 3D printed veneers use projection micro stereolithography (PµSL), which manufactures veneers that are three times thinner than traditional veneers and require less preparation for dental professionals according to the company. The product is expected to be available in the U.S. in the spring of 2024, following review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

BMF says it is committed to developing applications where its technology can significantly reduce production time and cost as well as enable innovation. The veneers feature an advanced material, a production workflow, and a finishing process to deliver thinner, more comfortable, and less invasive veneers according to BMF.

“The ability to print ceramics at minimal thickness will be revolutionary. Our current processes for producing minimal prep veneers can be labour-intensive when compared to milled, full coverage crowns in zirconia. Conservative reduction of the patient’s enamel should be practiced whenever possible. I’m looking forward to the start of this new technology, allowing intricate, ultra-thin veneers to be printed. BMF’s advancements and innovation will continue to push the boundaries of dentistry and inspire innovation worldwide,” said Jessica Love, Owner of Capture Dental Arts, a leading US provider of cosmetic dental service.

Read more:

Boston Micro Fabrication secures $24m funding to improve R&D and strengthen medtech collaborations

'The best of SLA can't do this' - BMF's John Kawoladiscusses applications of PµSL 3D printing

BMF unveils microArch S350, its highest throughput microscale 3D printer

According to BMF, veneers are currently manufactured to a thickness of approximately 0.5 mm or more, and require ‘extreme’ prep work of existing teeth, a highly invasive, non-reversable and uncomfortable procedure for the patient says the company.

BMF says that for aesthetic restoration, ultra-thin veneers allow little to no tooth preparation, preserving as much enamel as possible and are 100 µm (0.1mm) thick.

Professor Sun Yuchin, Peking University School of Stomatology said: “The ultra-thin and strong 3D printed zirconia veneer technology can quickly and painlessly strengthen and protect the surface of teeth, prevent cold acid simulation and wear, and significantly improve appearance. More importantly, compared to conventional ceramic veneer technology, the entire process of tooth reduction is eliminated.”

John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF added: “Using our unique technology, companies across industries, from electronics to medical devices, are keeping pace with the increasing miniaturisation of technology. In addition to continuing to partner with our customers on their own innovations, we’re excited to unveil one of the first developed applications of our technology. We know that patients and dentists alike can benefit from thinner veneers and are looking forward to bringing higher levels of precision to the cosmetic dental industry.”