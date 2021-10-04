Desktop Health appoints Dr Wally Renne to VP of Clinical Strategy

Desktop Metal’s Desktop Health brand has appointed Wally Renne, DMD, to Vice President of Clinical Strategy.

The company was founded earlier this year by Desktop Metal as the 3D printing firm looked to strengthen its play in the medical sector. Dr Renne joins to advance Desktop Health’s clinical strategy for 3D printing technology solutions in digital dentistry.

As a vastly experienced educator and researcher, Dr Renne leads all learning and innovation initiatives at the Modern Optimised Dentistry (MOD) Institute – which he founded – at Charleston, S.C, while publishing more than 30 dental studies. He is a contributing member of MOD Aesthetics, the private practice arm of MOD, and ha also served as a Professor and Assistant Dean of Innovation and Digital Dentistry at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr Renne also has several patents, including one for a platform of long-term antimicrobial dental materials.

In his role at Desktop Health, Dr Renne will design and implement clinical studies that address patient needs and provide strategic direction for product development, education and downstream commercial activities. He will also direct multiple clinical programmes and guide the strategy and clinical development plan for the company’s global dental business.

“Dr Renne is an outstanding addition to the growing Desktop Health team,” commented Desktop Health President and CEO Michael Jafar. “With years of experience both as an active researcher and award-winning educator, Dr Renne knows what it takes to deliver patient success and we’re thrilled to have him join our leadership team in this critical role.”

“I am thrilled to be part of an organisation that is laser-focused on providing leading innovation and education to dental practitioners, while also ensuring that clinical excellence is at the core of everything we do,” added Dr Renne. “I’m inspired by the fact that Desktop Health has ambitious goals in all areas of digital dentistry and is quickly becoming an important and valued partner by clinicians both in the US and abroad.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.