Divergent Technologies completes Series D funding round worth $230 million

Divergent Technologies has announced the completion of a Series D equity funding round totalling 230 million USD.

The round was led by Hexagon AB, who invested 100 million USD into the company in January 2023, and included participation from new and existing institutional and family office investors.

Having announced Aston Martin as its first customer in August 2022, Divergent has stepped up its efforts in the automotive and aerospace sectors. It is now working with seven blue-chip automotive customers, with Mercedes-AMG named alongside Aston Martin, and six US government contractors across a diverse range of applications.

As it works with these companies, Divergent leverages its Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) – which is comprised of generative design, 3D printing and robotics – to additively manufacture structures and multi-part assemblies.

“DAPS was created to serve as the foundation for a global system of regional manufacturing facilities that combine and fully exploit supercomputing, AI, robotics and additive manufacturing in a novel way,” commented Kevin Czinger, founder, Lead Inventor, and CEO. “We now have entered the ‘4D Age’ of fully digitised design-manufacturing-assembly as a service, dematerialised products using and requiring less material and energy, distributed regional production, and democratised access to the tools, data and production assets necessary for innovation in our human-built world.”

“DAPS allows customers to develop higher performing products on faster timelines and with zero design-specific capex, freeing manufacturers from the burdens of legacy design decisions,” added Lukas Czinger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Divergent. “Divergent is on a mission to rebuild the American industrial base with a truly transformational manufacturing technology.”

Divergent will harness the funding to scale up its DAPS process across automotive, aerospace and defence production. To supplement these efforts, the company also recently acquired the quality assurance IP of Sigma Additive Solutions.

