Sigma Additive Solutions joins Dyndrite additive manufacturing Developer Council

× Expand Dyndrite Sigma Additive Solutions + Dyndrite

At IMTS, Dyndrite announced the addition of Sigma Additive Solutions, a leading provider of in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry, to the Dyndrite Developer Council (DDC).

Dyndrite is a provider of the GPU-accelerated computation engine that has been used to create “next-generation” digital manufacturing hardware and software. The DDC is a central component of the Dyndrite Developer Program, which provides tools, resources and community for OEMs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and service providers developing on the Dyndrite platform. Members of the council, which includes vendors such as TRUMPF, Essentium and Desktop Metal, are able to collaborate on standards needed for the industry as a whole, with the aim of positively influencing technology directions.

Sigma Additive Solutions specialises in the development and commercialisation of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. The company’s solution detects and classifies defects and anomalies in real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times.

“We are pleased to be part of the Dyndrite Developer Council,” said Jacob Brunsberg, President and CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions. “Quality starts at part concept and links throughout the additive workflow. Like our own company, Dyndrite shares a common commitment to building a backbone that works across industries and processes.”

Dyndrite claims that through platforms like Sigma Additive Solutions, users of 3D metal and polymer AM systems can dramatically improve quality, reduce costs and increase throughput.

“Quality assurance with traceability, repeatability and calibration are critical components of any production manufacturing process,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite Corporation. “Our materials and process development tools for Laser Powder Bed Fusion are complemented by Sigma Additive Solutions’ technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.