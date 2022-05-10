EOS & Hyperganic align to advance space propulsion with AI-based design and 3D printing

× Expand Hyperganic

EOS has announced an exclusive partnership with software company Hyperganic to ‘advance the field of space propulsion.’

The companies believe they are capable of fulfilling that ambition by pooling together their respective technologies and expertise.

With Hyperganic’s AI-based design software tools, the partners believe they will be able to take the freedom of design that is ‘one of the guiding principles of AM’ to the next level. Already, the companies have demonstrated the potential of combining Hyperganic software with EOS laser powder bed fusion technology to design the aerospike rocket engine in partnership with AMCM. This application was built from the ground up using Hperganic’s algorithmic model, with one of the hundreds of designs generated printed on an EOS M400-4 with zero support structures using the newly developed EOS NickelAlloy IN718 within days. The aerospike rocket engine was subsequently reengineered for production on a larger AMCM M 4K system is EOS CopperAlloy CuCrZr.

Now, the companies are partnering to ‘drive the next innovations in space propulsion’

“As a constant and pioneering innovator, we are now partnering with Hyperganic to introduce another paradigm shift in AM,” commented EOS founder Dr. Hans J. Langer. “It is a design shift that expands solution spaces as well as performance levels. At the same time, it will revolutionise the design process for AM, making AM a truly digital workflow from software-generated Algorithmic Engineering to digital manufacturing.”

“We are very excited to partner with EOS in this industry-first collaboration,” added Hyperganic CEO Lin Kayser. “Algorithmic Engineering translates ideas into designs in minutes, with the engineer setting the rules and the computer generating the results. Specifically, the field of space propulsion which still uses very conservative designs, will benefit greatly from Algorithmic Engineering.”

As two Munich-based entrepreneurs, Langer and Kayser have known each other for years having met at an industry event when Hyperganic was in stealth. Twelve months ago, the pair featured on the very first TCT Additive Insight Innovators on Innovators episode, where they shared their visions for the future of design and manufacturing.

Last month, Hyperganic announced the acquisition of advanced physical simulation firm DirectFEM, while its Hyperganic Core 3 - the first public iteration of its software platform - will launch later this summer. CEO Kayser spoke to TCT last year about the company's flagship design tools, before also sharing how he thought the combination of Hyperganic software and additive manufacturing technology could help to address climate change.

EOS will be exhibiting at the upcoming RAPID + TCT event in Detroit from booth #2901, where Hyperganic will also be represented.

