Eric Bert to head Inkbit's Vista 3D printing system commercialisation efforts

Inkbit has announced the appointment of 3D printing industry veteran Eric Bert as the Senior Vice President, Commercial.

The appointment of Bert comes after the closing of Inkbit’s $30 million Series B funding round last month and as the company continues to focus on the commercialisation of its inkjet Vista 3D printing system.

Bert brings with him extensive experience within the additive manufacturing sector after roles at 3DMEDiTech, GE Additive and Stratasys. At 3DMEDiTech, a patient-specific medical implant device manufacturer, he held the role of COO; at GE Additive’s Arcam, he was the SVP of Global Sales; and at Stratasys he was SVP of Sales for North America. Inkbit says it will rely on this experience and use Bert’s guidance to grow and expand its Vista rollout.

The focus on rolling out the Vista platform will also see the commercial team grow in size, to ensure a ‘strong infrastructure that matches the continuously expanding scale of the company.’ With this expanded commercial team, Inkbit believes its existing and future clients will benefit from an increased support network that will help them to maximise productivity.

“Inkbit is transitioning from a technology-focused start-up to a commercial organisation. This is an exciting time for us, and I am delighted to welcome Eric to our team,” commented Davide Marini, co-founder and CEO of Inkbit. “He is a proven commercial leader with significant sales and marketing expertise in capital equipment for both the traditional and additive manufacturing industries. This combination will be beneficial to Inkbit, as we take 3D printing to the factory floor.”

