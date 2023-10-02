EVAP Investment and Assembrix announce partnership to enhance UAE 3D printing eco-system

× Expand EVAP Investment/Assembrix

EVAP Investment LLC, a business development advisory specialising in industrial participation and offset strategy and development; and Assembrix Ltd have collaborated on developing regional value-added 3D printing projects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

EVAP has partnered with the 3D printing software provider through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) as part of its goal to propel the UAE to the forefront of the global AM technology landscape according to the company.

The companies say the strategic partnership is steered by the vision of establishing a global software bridge between multi-nationals already using 3D printing and the Emirati advanced manufacturing eco-system.

“We are pleased to partner with EVAP Investment and excited to be part of huge opportunities of the additive manufacturing market in the UAE. Our partnership will achieve a new milestone of innovation and progress in the UAE and GCC regions’ additive manufacturing landscape," said Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix Ltd.

Read more:

Construction 3D printing company AC3D launches operations in UAE

Cobod International's BOD construction printing systems to be distributed in UAE

SLM Solutions and Assembrix achieve milestone in secure remote 3D printing

EOS, BEAMIT & Boeing partner with Assembrix to develop cross-continent distributed additive manufacturing model

The companies say the partnership will enable the production of 3D printed parts for international manufacturers in aerospace, oil and gas, defence verticals and more, fulfilling requirements through a distributed manufacturing network in the UAE. This will be achieved by utilising Assembrix’s Virtual Manufacturing Space platform (VMS) product for remote control 3D printing in conjunction with local smart factories.

The primary objective of the collaboration according to the companies is to create a ‘groundbreaking channel’ that drives the generation of local revenue, fosters the creation of new job opportunities, and cultivates advanced manufacturing expertise within the region.

“Together, EVAP and Assembrix will connect all stakeholders to deliver technology, know-how and data protection in the UAE and GCC additive manufacturing eco-system,” said Kim Schofield, Managing Director, EVAP Investment LLC.