Formlabs and Hawk Ridge Systems announce strategic partnership to expand industrial 3D printing access in North America

Formlabs and Hawk Ridge Systems have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to digital fabrication tools across North America. The full Formlabs ecosystem of 3D printers, materials, and solutions is now available to Hawk Ridge Systems customers.

The companies say that the partnership will bring together a combined 40 years of additive manufacturing experience, and will enable more manufacturers and users in a variety of industries to benefit from in-house 3D printing technology with shortened product development cycles, increased design flexibility, and less reliance on third party manufacturers.

“This partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems is another step towards Formlabs’ mission to enable anyone to make anything,” said Brian Niles, Head of North American Sales at Formlabs. “By making our ecosystem of 3D printers, materials, and new advancements like the Form Auto available to their customers, Formlabs has another great avenue for enabling manufacturers across the country to use additive manufacturing to advance prototyping, in-house manufacturing, and production efforts.”

Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems added: “We’re excited about this partnership with Formlabs. Our vision and mission align on bringing powerful 3D printing solutions and resources to our customers and helping them improve their design and engineering processes. Together, our customers can create the next generation of high-quality products.”

Hawk Ridge Systems’ portfolio includes offerings from Dassault Systémes, manufacturing software from CAMWorks, scanners from Hexagon, Artec3D and Creaform, DriveWorks and SolidProfessor training, and what it says is now a more complete offering of 3D printing solutions with the addition of Formlabs.

At RAPID + TCT 2023, Formlabs announced new offerings including Flame Retardant Resin, Build Platform 2L, and PreForm support for 3MF files. The company’s Selfie Series in collaboration with Hasbro also received an honourable mention at Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards.