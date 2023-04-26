Formlabs announces new Chief Revenue Officer Nick Graham

New Formlabs CRO Nick Graham

Formlabs has announced the appointment of Nick Graham as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Graham most recently held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at EverQuote, a company which Formlabs says is one of the fastest growing technology firms in Cambridge and Boston history.

The company says the appointment of Graham to the executive team comes at an important time for the company as it accelerates growth and revenue. Graham will succeed Chief Business Officer Luke Winston, who will continue to work with the company in an advisor role.

Formlabs says that Graham will focus on driving the company’s sales and services strategy to deliver value to Formlabs partners and customers as they expand their 3D printing operations.

“Over the years, Formlabs has continued meeting business milestones and delivering on our mission to enable anyone to make anything. Luke helped lead the company from pre-Kickstarter stealth mode to the leading 3D printing company valued at $2 billion, and he’ll always be a Formling,” said Max Lobovsky, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Formlabs.

Lobovsky added: “As we approach a new phase of growth, Nick is a critical addition to our team. His track record leading sales and account management at a public company and background in engineering make him a perfect fit for Formlabs, and we’re excited to welcome him as we ramp up global expansion and continue to bring powerful, accessible 3D printing technology to market.”

Formlabs says that in his new role, Graham will cultivate a sales and services environment tailored for the company’s customer base. Grahams previous work experience saw him leading teams through strategic growth phases. As he joins the Formlabs executive team, Graham’s experience in both private and public markets, as well as managing partnerships will help grow the company’s revenue while expanding access to 3D printing according to Formlabs.

Graham said: “After introducing groundbreaking products and reaching milestones including more than 100 million innovations printed on Formlabs 3D printers, it’s an exciting time to join Formlabs. The company has a track record for relentless innovation and creating incredible outcomes for customers long-term. I’m looking forward to working with this accomplished team that has shaped the 3D printing industry through its commitment to its mission.”

Formlabs recently opened a new Midwest regional headquarters dedicated to sales and service in the area, introduced an Automation Ecosystem to enable higher 3D printing productivity, expanded its medical and dental division, and introduced new materials to expand the capabilities and applications of its printers.