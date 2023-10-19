Formlabs appoints Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela to Board of Directors

Chris Caposella.

Formlabs has announced the addition of Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela to its board of directors.

The company believe they will benefit from Capossela's 'deep marketing expertise, technical background, and enthusiasm for 3D printing' as Formlabs continues expanding globally and presenting new additive manufacturing solutions.

Capossela brings over 30 years of experience at Microsoft, where he oversees marketing for the company’s consumer and commercial businesses. Throughout his tenure, he has held multiple leadership positions and has overseen the development of new business opportunities and customer experiences that have contributed to Microsoft’s growth. He boasts vast experience working with hardware, software, and services, and has experience driving customer engagement. This, Formlabs expects, will help with its global expansion efforts.

“Chris Capossela’s skills and experience will complement the board as we help guide Formlabs in the expansion of its ecosystem on a global scale,” said Formlabs Co-Founder and CEO Max Lobovsky. “Microsoft is one of the best and largest B2B technology companies in the world. We have so much to learn from Chris about how to bring technology solutions to a huge range of customers.”

“I’ve seen the potential of 3D printing firsthand. Formlabs is a standout in the 3D printing industry with a growing, innovative ecosystem of printers, software, accessories, and materials that will advance adoption of the technology,” added Capossela. “I’m excited to join the Formlabs board as the company continues on its impressive growth path.”

The addition of Capossela to the Board follows various product and partnership announcements made by Formlabs. Last month, the company launched a new Open Platform offering that would allow SLA 3D printing users to have access to third-party materials, while it also started working with restor3d to create the ‘next generation’ of 3D printed surgical instruments. Last week, the company also unveiled new flexible BioMed and Dental 3D printing resins.