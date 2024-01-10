GKN Aerospace invests £50 million to grow sustainable 3D printing facility in Sweden

× Expand GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace has announced a 50 million GBP (600 million SEK) investment in “cutting-edge” 3D printing technology in Trollhättan, Sweden. The Swedish Energy Agency’s Industriklivet initiative will fund 12 million GBP (152 million SEK) of this investment, which the company says will revolutionise production methods by reducing raw material usage by up to 80%.

GKN says that currently, aircraft engine components rely on large castings and forgings, with up to 80% of the material machined away before reaching the final form. By employing additive technology, GKN is able to minimise raw material waste, cutting emissions, costs and lead time.

GKN Aerospace has been involved in 3D printing for close to two decades, and has research and technology centres in Sweden, the UK, and the US. With the financial backing from Industriklivet, the new additive production centre in Sweden is projected to create around 150 new job opportunities for operators, technicians, and engineers at the Trollhättan facility.

“We are committed to driving sustainability in the aviation industry and pioneering improved solutions for our customers. Our development of additive fabrication for large, complex and load-bearing aircraft components is a great example of this and it marks a significant breakthrough for the industry. The benefits we see from this technology are truly game-changing. Government support has been pivotal in enabling us to push our capabilities forward and I am delighted to establish this unique technology in our world-leading facility in Trollhättan, Sweden,” said Joakim Andersson, President of GKN Aerospace’s Engines business.

Peter Engdahl, Head of Research, Innovation and Business Development at the Swedish Energy agency added: “GKN Aerospace’s solution will be able to contribute to a reduced use of raw materials and create opportunities to fundamentally change the design, making the aircraft engine lighter and more efficient. This is the first time this technology is being tested for this component size and we see the potential for it to spread globally and also in other areas.”