GKN Aerospace orders two NXG XII 600 3D printers from Nikon SLM Solutions

GKN Aerospace has placed an order for two large-format metal additive manufacturing systems from Nikon SLM Solutions.

The tier 1 aerospace supplier says the pair of NXG XII 600 12-laser 3D printers represent a "key milestone" in its mission to create "better, more sustainable aerospace products," and will be used to build products in In718 and Ti64.

"Partnering with Nikon SLM Solutions is a key milestone in our journey to create better, more sustainable aerospace products," stated Martin Thordén, VP of Permanova, the newly formed business unit for material solutions within GKN Aerospace. "This collaboration provides us access to cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities necessary to propel us towards our net zero ambition."

GKN Aerospace operates 38 manufacturing facilities across 12 countries and is said to cater to over 90% of global aircraft and engine manufacturers. Last year the company announced plans to transform its US additive manufacturing centre of excellence into its 4th Global Technology Centre in an effort expand its titanium 3D printing capabilities for aerospace customers. This latest machine order builds on GKN Aerospace's investment in large-format metal 3D printing, which recently saw the commission of its Cell 3 laser metal deposition with wire (LMD-w) system in Texas, said to enable the development of five-metre titanium components.

Sam O'Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions said: “Nikon SLM Solutions is honoured to join forces with GKN Aerospace. Integrating our NXG XII 600 system symbolises the future of aerospace, driven by leading-edge technology. As we step into this pivotal phase, our joint capabilities will undoubtedly set new benchmarks in aerospace manufacturing."

Nikon-owned Nikon SLM Solutions introduced the NXG XII 600 machine in late 2020. It has since announced an extended NXG XII 600E version, and teased an even bigger machine at last year’s Formnext, which is said to be capable of printing parts up to 3.0 x 1.2 x 1.2 metres. Its large-format machines have already been installed by users like Divergent Technologies, Sintavia, and Collins Aerospace.